The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has warned those “destroying the Naira”, that they will not live to enjoy their illicit gains. Adeboye stated this during a sermon yesterday, at a special Sunday Service organized by RCCG Region 11, Ikoyi/Victoria Island family, at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

The much respected cleric, also said he received a revelation from God early this year, but was just sharing it for the first time.

“Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it,” Adeboye declared.

The Naira has drastically nose-dived in value in recent months, exchanging at over N500 to the dollar, before it began to appreciate lately.

As at last weekend, it suffered further depreciation after it was sold N405 to the dollar at the parallel market.

Recall that the Naira gained N1 against the Dollar last Thursday to sell at N397, but it lost N8 on Friday to go for N405.

Some Forex traders at the Olugbede Modern Market in Egbeda, Lagos, told reporters that the recent free-fall was caused by the inability of some customers to easily access Forex through the banks.