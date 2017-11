Pandemonium as man catches his wife with her lover in his house-photos

Pandemonium as man catches his wife with her lover in his house-photos

Here are photos trending on social media showing how a man was caught and disgraced after he was caught sleeping with another man’s wife in her house. According to media reports, the woman’s husband got wind of what was going on in his house after being tipped off by neighbours.

The visibly angry husband stormed the house with security operatives and others as they caught the randy pair romping on the bed.

The young man was arrested and taken into custody.

National Helm