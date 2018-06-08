In reacting to recent allegations by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun ‘disobeyed’ court orders regarding Congresses in Imo State and inauguration of the state’s Party executives, the APC has said that it did not at any time receive any court injunctions regarding the Congresses in Imo.
The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi , we urge the Imo State Governor to desist from making these kinds of allegations that have no basis in facts.
“In conducting the Congresses across the country, in considering the outcomes of each one of them and in swearing in the respective State Chairmen, the National Working Committee (NWC) had strictly followed the guiding rules and the Constitution of the Party.
“There is always room for redress where justified, hence, we encourage the Imo State Governor to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms spelt out by our Constitution to address his perceived grievances.
“While we urge compromise among Party stakeholders, the Party has already mandated the Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawali Shuaibu to head our reconciliation efforts following issues that arose from recently conducted ward, local government and state Congresses”, the statement reads.
It will be recalled that the factional chairman of the state chapter of the APC, Chris Oguoma who was installed by Okorocha had refused to vacate the party secretariat of the party, even after the National Chairman had sworn in Dr. Hilary Eke as the substantive chairman of the party on Monday in Abuja.
The factional chairman had premised his actions on a purported interim injunction restraining the APC from conducting congresses in Imo state, which he said was issued by Owerri federal High Court asking parties in the matter to maintain status quo till June 22, 2018 when the matter was adjourned to.
According to him, the swearing in Eke in Abuja by the national body was an infringement on the interim injunction.
