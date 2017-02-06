Over 500 people turned up for the 2hr 30minutes protest in Lagos

Over 500 people turned up for the 2hr 30minutes protest in Lagos

Today, February 6, 2017 the much anticipated pro-Nigerian protest held in Lagos and Abuja. In Lagos, the protest kicked off at about 10am from National Stadium and protesters marched to the National Theater. At about 12:30pm, the protest had wrapped up.

A few Celebrities including Charly Boy, Seyi Law, Yomi Fabiyi Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and others were all in attendance and few speeches were made.

Police officers were also on ground to ensure it was a peaceful protest with the Lagos State Police commissioner and Police PRO in attendance.