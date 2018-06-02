France showed the full range of their attacking weapons as they continued their preparations for the World Cup in convincing fashion with a 3-1 win over Italy in a friendly on Friday.
Roberto Mancini’s second game in charge of Italy, who did not qualify for the World Cup, provided a decent challenge with Mario Balotelli looking dangerous on his club turf at Nice.
Les Bleus, who take on Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C in Russia this month, prevailed thanks to goals by Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.
Four days after beating Ireland 2-0 in Paris, France faced tougher opposition but their firepower made the difference even if coach Didier Deschamps made seven changes to the team.
Paul Pogba started in midfield but produced a below-par performance, meaning the inconsistent Manchester United player could lose a starting spot to Corentin Tolisso.
France took the lead after eight minutes when Kylian Mbappe’s fierce shot was parried by Salvatore Sirigu into the path of Umtiti, who poked the ball home from close range.
Source: ESPN
