Love and hope were at the heart of the Easter message delivered by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja on Sunday.

After leading the service at the Villa Chapel to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Professor Osinbajo encouraged all Nigerians to shelve tribe or religion and embrace the love of Christ.

The Vice President told worshippers that as God loved all mankind, Nigerians should commit to supporting each other, regardless of ethnic groups to ensure the growth and development of all.