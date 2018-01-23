Neya Uzor made a grand entry to the occasion, in a Forty Four Million Naira Rolls Royce Phantom with her husband

The wedding ceremony between Neya Uzor, Former Abia state Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter, and her husband, Lawrence which was held in December, 2017 has come and gone, but there’s a new buzz on headlines.

Multiple reports confirms that Neya, Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter, who made a grand entry to the occasion in a Forty Four Million Naira Rolls Royce Phantom with her husband, got an 80 Million Naira Range Rover Autobiography gift from her man.

The news which was shared by the wedding’s planner, The Coker Creative Company, alleged that the car was taken to the venue and shown to the bride when the groom announced the wedding gift.

“The groom had a number of surprises up his sleeve like this brand new car for his new bride. And that’s a wrap for Neya & Lawrence’s beautiful white wedding. Wishing the couple a happy and wonderful marriage “TCC wrote. Share Share

Recall that the solemnisation of the holy matrimony and wedding reception was held at the Catholic Church of the Assumption, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The bride, Neya holds a master’s degree in Human Resources from the University of Buckingham, the same school she met her soul mate. She is a staff member of Sun Trust Bank Nigeria Limited.

The groom, Lawrence Iyere, is a native of Irrua in Edo State. The handsome, humble, calm and hardworking dude with business interests in oil and gas, real estate and trading is said to be popular in the Lagos business and social circles. He holds a master’s degree in investment and finance from the University of Buckingham.

A glance behind the glitter; a dreamy, colourful assemblage of family; two simple vows; a kiss; a dozen balloons, and a heartfelt smile. It was indeed a grand day for the couple. And it was indeed the beautiful couple’s dream. Both the bride and groom joyously beamed with smiles lending cadence to the belief that it had always been their dream to be in love, marry a soul mate and grow so happy for such a splendid moment.

