A company linked to Oprah Winfrey has snapped up a scenic, 40-acre getaway on Orcas Island in Washington state for $8.275 million, according to property records and a spokeswoman for the star.

The billionaire media mogul bought two parcels encompassing a contemporary waterfront cabin and acres of forested grounds through two limited liability companies, one of which is based out of her entertainment firm Harpo Inc., according to property records. Ms. Winfrey, 64, bought the property as a passive investment and is unlikely to use the home as a residence, according to a spokeswoman for the former daytime talk show host.

The estate has 3,000 linear feet of waterfront along the island’s East Sound. Orcas Island is a hub for high-end second homes in the Pacific Northwest and the largest of the San Juan Islands that skirt the border between Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

The home closed at the end of May, according to paperwork filed with the county on Friday.

The gated contemporary cabin comes with a slew of luxury amenities, including a wet bar, wine cellar, decorative wood-fired pizza oven and heated floors, according to the listing with Wallace Gudgell of Windermere Real Estate.

The chain of islands is a hotspot for ecotourism and the property offers miles of scenic trails and encompasses a pond, stream and Asian garden, according to the listing.

The main house has a luxurious cottage aesthetic with an open floor plan. It centers on a grand living space, with double-height, exposed beam ceilings built from rare reclaimed wood and a winding staircase with custom iron work, according to the listing.

Local newspaper the San Juan Islander first spotted the sale.

Ms. Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated at $2.9 billion, is the president of film company Harpo Productions and launched her eponymous network, shortened to OWN, alongside Discovery Communications in 2011.

