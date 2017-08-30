Most of the tweets on the Monarch dwelt on the purported crash of his marriage to Olori Wuraola. However, no official statement had been obtained by our correspondent.
Many of the tweets quoted a supposed chat with renowned publisher Dele Momodu where the Olori is quoted as saying “What i can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more”.
While most of the twitter handles merely reported the marriage crash, others expressed shock at the news of the end of a union which is barely over one year old.
Below are some of the tweets.
Photo: Olori Wuraola speaks to Dele Momodu about her crashed marriage to the Ooni of Ife
Photo: Olori Wuraola speaks to Dele Momodu about her crashed marriage to the Ooni of Ife
Dele Momodu had a talk with the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Olori Wuraola, about her failed marriage to the revered king. He shared this photo of them together this mo
lindaikejisblog.com
My marriage to Ooni is over but I never cheated on him, says Olori Wuraola http://bit.ly/2whxZLL
FLASH | Olori Wuraola’s Marriage With Ooni of Ife Has Crashed, Dele Momodu Confirms http://www.signalng.com/120627
The ooni was warned…..he chose not to listen. He wanted an omo pupa that was ‘married’ to a Lebanese as at then.
Hate to run commentary on Ooni’s marital drama but dem suppose fit find the king one 18yr old smallie for ife na…
What kind of unhappiness will make a woman divorce an Ooni?
What’s Olori trying to tell us or insinuate here?! #Ooni
You guys. That woman is apparently not Ooni’s wife o! She is married to someone else. According to sources.
But the 1st was b4 he became Ooni https://twitter.com/rakinboye/status/902852712773103616 …
Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Olori Wuraola, finally breaks her silence regarding her marriage crash, reverts to her maiden name.
