 The Ooni of Ife has occupied the number five position as the most trending topics on twitter with over 3,000 tweets.

Most of the tweets on the Monarch dwelt on the purported crash of his marriage to Olori Wuraola. However, no official statement had been obtained by our correspondent.

Many of the tweets quoted a supposed chat with renowned publisher Dele Momodu where the Olori is quoted as saying “What i can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more”.

While most of the twitter handles merely reported the marriage crash, others expressed shock at the news of the end of a union which is barely over one year old.

Below are some of the tweets.

Linda Ikeji @lindaikeji

Photo: Olori Wuraola speaks to Dele Momodu about her crashed marriage to the Ooni of Ife http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/8/photo-olori-wuraola-speaks-to-dele-momodu-about-her-crashed-marriage-to-the-ooni-of-ife.html 

Photo published for Photo: Olori Wuraola speaks to Dele Momodu about her crashed marriage to the Ooni of Ife

Photo: Olori Wuraola speaks to Dele Momodu about her crashed marriage to the Ooni of Ife

Dele Momodu had a talk with the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Olori Wuraola, about her failed marriage to the revered king. He shared this photo of them together this mo

lindaikejisblog.com

TheCable 

@thecableng

My marriage to Ooni is over but I never cheated on him, says Olori Wuraola http://bit.ly/2whxZLL 

SIGNAL 

@thesignalng

FLASH | Olori Wuraola’s Marriage With Ooni of Ife Has Crashed, Dele Momodu Confirms http://www.signalng.com/120627 

#Kamar @Diran_Aji

The ooni was warned…..he chose not to listen. He wanted an omo pupa that was ‘married’ to a Lebanese as at then.

Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 

@walegates

Hate to run commentary on Ooni’s marital drama but dem suppose fit find the king one 18yr old smallie for ife na…

gabe 🇳🇬 @BrownPantha

What kind of unhappiness will make a woman divorce an Ooni?

C’est Moi 花蓮莫伊 @iDeribs

What’s Olori trying to tell us or insinuate here?! 

Kung Fu Pandami 

@DamiElebe

You guys. That woman is apparently not Ooni’s wife o! She is married to someone else. According to sources.

Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 

 @walegates

But the 1st was b4 he became Ooni https://twitter.com/rakinboye/status/902852712773103616 

Afolabi Babatunde @afolabitunde

Almost before….. Now am beginning it’s the ooni who has issues, if 2 different women leave him then he needs to work on himself

Moe Trendz @MoeTrendz

Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Olori Wuraola, finally breaks her silence regarding her marriage crash, reverts to her maiden name.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

 Source: NAN

 

 

