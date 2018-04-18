There was a mild drama at the senate on Wednesday after Ovie Omo-Agege,suspended senator from Delta state, stormed the senate with suspected thugs, carting away the mace.

He was said to have sneaked in through one of the glass barricades within the national assembly before the mace was seized with the support of the men who accompanied him.

Security operatives ran to the senator and the “thugs” to get hold of the mace but were unsuccessful.

There is a serious uproar within the national assembly at the moment.

Shortly after the sitting has commenced, Ike Ekweremadu, depute senate president, raised an alarm that some persons had invaded the senate.

The light also went off amid the confusion but was restored shortly after

Security operatives then ran towards where the mace was kept but the senator and those he had came with had already lifted the instrument.

Amid the uproar, they overpowered the national assembly security and ran outside into waiting vehicles numbering three, including two jeeps.

They immediately drove away and were said to have left through the gate behind the national assembly

It is still unclear how the senator made his way into the chambers despite being suspended but TheCable learnt he was permitted entrance by the seargent-at-arms at the entrance door.

The Cable also learnt that the clerk of the national assembly has summoned the divisional police officer to explain how the senator made his way into the chambers.

Source: TheCableng