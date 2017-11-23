Oliseh to share in Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup bonus

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh is to share in the $3 million qualifying bonus the NFF have agreed to pay the country’s team.

His backroom staff are also expected to benefit from this windfall.

Oliseh led Nigeria to beat Swaziland 2-0 on aggregate in a second round elimination game in November 2015 for the Eagles to then be drawn in ‘The Group of Death’ along with African champions Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia

All the players and officials who were part of the qualifying tournament to Russia 2018 beginning right from the playoff against Swaziland will be paid from the $3 million qualifying bonus the NFF have agreed to pay the team,” an official revealed

“That will therefore mean that Sunday Oliseh will be paid from this bonus as he was the one who got the team to feature in the mini-league series after the Eagles outscored Swaziland.”

