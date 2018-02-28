Olamide is finally out with the musical video of his latest track ”Science Student”. In this visual, the rapper walks through a building filled with drug addicts abusing drugs in different ways unimaginable.

The father of one later comes out of the building dancing with a group of people dressed in an African style and at the end the song comes to a finish with ”Say No To Drugs”.

Kaffy is behind the creative direction of the clips while the video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A. Check it out.