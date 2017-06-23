Ohanaeze Youth Council, Worldwide, OYC, has petitioned the United Nations seeking special protection for the Igbos resident in the Northern part of the country as well demanding the commencement of a referendum to determine the fate of the Igbo people.

The petition came on the heels of letter by the Arewa Youths to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo whereby Ndigbo various accusations were leveled against Ndigbo by the Arewa group including the instigation of the first military coup in tthe country.

The OYC letter by its National President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro; National Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike; Deputy National President,Amb.Arthur Obiora; and National Publicity Secretary, Engr.Obinna Adobe, noted that the lives of Ndigbo resident in the Northern part of the country are in great risk and therefore urged the UN to mount an intensive surveillance on the northern part of the country in connection with the threat issued to Ndigbo by the Arewa youths.

The group is worried that Ndigbo may not receive adequate protection from the security agencies eventually the Arewa youths’ threat becomes reality considering the manner the security agencies have handled the matter.

The group demands that the process of the constitution amendment be halted if provisions were not made for a referendum, adding that”It is high time Ndigbo were given freedom to decide whether they want to remain in a country where they are not loved, not wanted but hated with passion.

OYC said that the falsehood by Arewa youths in the letter to the Accting President was not only aimed at distorting history but to generate an intense hatred against Ndigbo by other ethnic divides in the country.

The letter reads:”How else could one justify their attempt to stab history in the back by labelling the first military coup in Nigeria as an Igbo coup? How else could people twist history than their justifying the pogrom against the Igbos between 1966 and 1967, which eventually led to the civil war? In what measure can one justify the insult on our late leaders, in the persons of Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Late Col. Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu?

“In Igbo land, we have respect not only for the elders, but more so for the dead and it if is for that purpose that we chose not to go further into this matter. Truth cannot never be changed. However, we must let these youths and their pay-masters know that contrary to their claims, our people have made much more sacrifices for the unity of this country, starting from the later Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“To also justify their planned killing of every Igbo man remaining with the Biafra agitation amounts to hypocrisy of the highest magnitude. May we remind them for over a decade now, the Boko Haram did not just declare war on the Nigerian State but has gone ahead to seize territories, killed thousands of thousand and rendered millions homeless, yet nobody has branded it an action signed by the entire North. Besides, like the Arewa Youths pointed out in their hypocritical letter, the Biafra agitators have their demand for self-determination found in so many charters, including that of the UN, for which Nigeria is a signatory to. Where does the Boko Haram derive its own right to be engaging in mass murder?