Arnold Schwarzenegger is one happy used car salesman after someone took his Bugatti Veyron off his hands … for about $2.5 million.

We’re told Arnold’s 2015 Veyron — which goes 0-60 mph in 2.5 secs — only had about 1,000 miles on it … so it’s a sweet ride.

The buyer is Obi Okeke, aka Doctor Bugatti … the same guy who sold Floyd Mayweather a similar whip. Okeke plans to resell it, if you’re in the market for something that tops out at 267 mph.

And you can afford the inevitable tickets.

