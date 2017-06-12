The immediate-past Secretary to the Government of Anambra State and a front line contender in the November 18 governorship election in the state, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze has called on youths to be the best they are capable of, irrespective of the numerous challenges of their times. The call was made at an interactive session organized by the Young Catholic Professionals (YCP) of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Chaplaincy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka to mark their annual feast. Speaking at the event, Obaze challenged young people, regardless of background, creed, colour or ethnicity to make use of their God given talents to contribute positively to the advancement of the society. “As I look here, I see faces, what I do not see is what is inside your head and I know there’s a whole lot there. There’s a lot of talent, there’s a lot of energy and creativity in this room. Make use of them. You must commit yourselves to have aspirations – where you want to go and who you want to be. “In life, there are challenges and you will face them. How you face them depends on your resilience, strength of character, integrity and commitment. In the end, it’s the individual in you that determines how you will affect your society.”

Obaze, while calling on the youths to imbibe by the right set of values and be true to their consciences said there are problems with governance because people come into government with wrong values and misplaced priorities. “The greatest challenge you will have in life is your conscience. That is why today we have problems with governance because people think they are in government to make money. That is not right. It is supposed to be a government of the people for the people, not a government for the people in government” The former top United Nations’ official called on those in the government, corporate bodies, NGOs and individuals to help create opportunities and remove obstacles that prevent young people from being the best they can be. “When you seek for employment these days, you see a boldly written requirement of say ten or fifteen years experience. Where do you expect them to get the experience from if you don’t give them the opportunities they need?” Obaze however, encouraged young people not to give up, irrespective of the seemingly insurmountable challenges, reminding them that “the darkest hour of the day is around 5am and after that it is dawn. Do not give up, you may be on the verge of your breakthrough” He gave examples of several young people who faced similar challenges but overcame them to achieve their set objectives.

While reacting to a question from a participant on the impact of examination malpractice on the society Obaze decried the incidences where some parents and students collude with corrupt officials to have their wards earn unmerited grades. He said the issue “requires government shutting down all miracle centres and imposing stiffer sanctions on defaulters. It is something we must do to save our society.”

Still on education, Obaze called on public policy makers to allocate 26% of budgets of both State and Federal Government to education, as recommended by the United Nations and then dedicate 10% of same to parochial schools. He noted that nationally, only Sokoto and Kwara states had met the UN recommended funding threshold. He said examination malpractice will abate if teachers are properly remunerated and teaching/learning aids available to students.