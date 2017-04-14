The Edo State governorship tribunal has affirmed Godwin Obaseki as the elected governor of Edo State.

In a judgement delivered to a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Osagie Ize Iyamu challenging the declaration of Godwin Obaseki as winner of the September 26, 2016 election.

The tribunal held that the petitioners were unable to substantially prove their case.

The tribunal added that Ize Iyamu and the PDP’s ”heavy reliance” on the voting process, especially accreditation and ticking of voters is misplaced and has made the strength of their case immaterial.

According to the election tribunal, all the witnesses’ evidence only gave credence to the election.

The first petitioner Osagie Ize Iyamu, and the first respondent Godwin Obaseki as well as the counsel to INEC were absent at the sitting.