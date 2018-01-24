A Second Republic Lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed has described former President Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as the best thing that can happen to Nigeria now.

He said the Buhari’s administration had failed and will continue to fail.

Mohammed has been a strong critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and had always maintained that nothing good will come out of it.

Obasanjo had yesterday written the President listing reasons Buhari should not think of coming back in 2019.

Obasanjo also lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that they cannot solve Nigeria’s problems.

The former President said he “will gladly join such a Movement when one is established as Coalition for Nigeria, CN, taking Nigeria to the height God has created it to be. From now on, the Nigeria eagle must continue to soar and fly high.”

Reacting to this, Mohammed told reporters, “I think Obasanjo’s letter is justified. President Buhari is not in good health and therefore should not contest.

“His government is also surrounded by nepotism and Obasanjo pointed that out to him.

“I believe strongly that no government will based on nepotism and will succeed. This government has failed and from all indication, they will continue to fail.”

