Former US president Barack Obama and his family will holiday in Indonesia, where he lived as a child, the Indonesian foreign ministry says.

Obama is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia later in June and spend 10 days in the country, including stops in Bali and Jakarta, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“President Joko Widodo may invite President Obama to the Bogor presidential palace for a coffee or tea,” he said.

Obama spent part of his childhood in Indonesia after his anthropologist mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, married an Indonesian man named Lolo Soetoro.

A statue of him as a child has stood since 2010 outside the Jakarta elementary school he attended.