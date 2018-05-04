Kevin Maussi son of Obafemi Martins plays for the AC Milan youth setup.

Kevin Maussi Martins son of Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins scored a wonder goal for the AC Milan youth set up against Cagiliari.

His dad and former Inter Milan striker took to his Instagram page to post a short clip of one of Kevin’s goals for the AC Milan youth set up.

The video clip shows Kevin score a right-footed wonder goal from distance in one of the youth team games.

A message on Martins’ official Instagramaccount accompanying the clip said, “@king_martins05 follow my son #acmilan.”

About Kevin Maussi Martins

The 13-year- old son of Obafemi, Kevin Maussi Martins was given birth to on the 31st of January 2005 in Italy.

The young Martins was born in Italy at the time his dad was playing for Serie A outfit Inter Milan between 2001-2006. Although his dad represented Inter, Kevin has opted to play for their city rivals, AC Milan.

Even though he’s still a teenager, but big things are expected of the young Martins whose father scored a total of 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Obafemi Martins ruled out of World Cup

Meanwhile, Obafemi Martins has been ruled out of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after sustaining an injury playing for Shanghai Shenhua which has ruled him out of action for seven months .

Prior to the injury, Martins has been touted to be included in Super Eagles’ squad to Russia following impressive performances for his club in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

No official information has been made on his national team choice but Kevin is eligible to play for both his country of birth, Italy and his father’s country – Nigeria.

Kevin Maussi is currently making waves in AC Milan’s academy while his father continues his recovery from injury after a successful surgery .

