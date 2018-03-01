The National Youth Service Corp, NYSC has fixed March 26 for the commencement of the registration of 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

The NYSC made this announcement on its Facebook page and Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 28.

NYSC HQ Nigeria @nysc_ng ATTENTION ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR 2018 BATCH “A” PCMs!

This is to inform all 2018 Batch “A” Prospective Corps Members

that online registration will start on 26 March, 2018 as proposed.

The management of the scheme also said the registration will end on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

According to NYSC, the deployment and printing of call-up letters by its ICT department will thereafter begin on April 9 to 11.

The highlights of the exercise include:

(a) The notification /online printing of call-up letters/ Delivery of call – up letters to institutions for stream ‘1’ will begin on April 12 to 15, 2018.

(b) The online printing of deployment deposition by corps producing institutions (CPI’s) is April 12 to 16, 2018.

The National Youth Service Corps was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”