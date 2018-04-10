The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), on Monday opened its NYSC Portal for the registration of 2018 Batch ‘A’ prospective corps members.

The NYSC in a statement enjoined all 2018 Batch ‘A’ prospective corps members to commence online registration as from Monday, 26th March as the registration would on the NYSC Portal would end on Sunday, 8th April, 2018.

The statement: “This is to inform all prospective Corps Members, i.e. Nigerians who have graduated from Universities and Mono/Polytechnics both at home and abroad that the NYSC Online registration portal will be opened from Monday, 26th March – Sunday, 8th April, 2018, to enable them register for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ mobilization exercise. The Website address is any of the following: (i) www.nysc.gov.ng (ii) www.nysc.org.ng (iii) www.portal.nysc.gov.ng Click NYSC Potal In order to ensure a seamless registration, prospective Corps Members are to note the following for strict compliance: Prospective Corps Members should ensure that they have functional e-mail addresses that they can access and Nigerian (GSM) telephone numbers with which to register. Such e-mail address and phone numbers must be maintained throughout the service year. Locally-trained prospective Corps Members are expected to use correct institution matriculation numbers to register. For locally-trained graduates, only those whose names appear on the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result lists submitted by their institutions will have access to register on the NYSC portal. Foreign-trained prospective Corps Members should NOTE that ONLY those that graduated from accredited institutions are qualified for mobilization. Any foreign-trained prospective Corps Member who is in doubt of the accreditation status of his/her institution should approach the Federal Ministry of Education for verification. Foreign-trained Nigerian graduates are to visit the NYSC portal, register and upload the following documents: (a). West African School Certificate (WASC) (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent or, General Certificate of Education (GCE O’ Level) (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent or, NECO (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent or, NABTEB (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent or, High School Diploma or its equivalent for those who attended school in the USA, etc. (b). First Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) Certificate (Second Degree or Ph.D. are not necessary). Holders of Higher Diploma Certificates are not qualified to register. (c). Complete official transcript of the First Degree or HND programme. (d). International Travelling Passport showing the following pages; i. Personal Data. ii. Visa to the country of study. iii. Date of first departure to the country of study and iv. Date of arrival in Nigeria. (e). Graduates with dual nationalities are required to upload Personal Data Pages of both international passports and present the passports for physical verification at the orientation camp. (f). It is the responsibility of the prospective Corps Members who studied in non-English speaking countries to get their Certificates and Transcripts translated into English Language before uploading. The translated transcripts and certificates should also be presented for physical verification. (g). All graduates of Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Physiotherapy, Radiography, Optometry, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing and Pharmacy are expected to have their practicing license, Certificates of Registration with their professional bodies and upload same on the portal. Payment receipts are not acceptable. “Foreign-trained graduates seeking mobilization for national service should NOT visit NYSC Headquarters, Abuja, for physical verification of their documents. The exercise will be done at the orientation camps. They are to print their call-up letters online and report to the orientation camps in their states of deployment. Foreign-trained graduates are expected to go to the camps with the original documents they uploaded for verification. Provisional certificates, To Whom It May Concern, on-line print-out, scanned and photocopies of credentials are not acceptable. Foreign-trained graduates who registered for Exemption Certificate shall present all their original academic credentials and international passport for physical verification when they come to collect the certificate at the National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja. All foreign-trained graduates who registered and are excluded from service should also present original academic credentials and international passport at the NYSC NDHQ, Abuja, for physical verification before Exclusion Letters are printed on-line. All foreign-trained prospective Corps Members who registered but were not called up for service in the last batch should log on to the NYSC portal to revalidate their registration. This category of persons need not pay N3,000.00 (three thousand naira) again. Anybody who presents any fake document will be demobilized, decamped and handed over to the security agents. Prospective Corps Members should ensure that passport photograph used meet the following specifications: Ensure your face (eyes, nose, ears, mouth and jaw) is fully shown without bending. Ensure the picture fills the frame and its centralized. Ensure the photo background is white or off-white with no shadow. On no account should prospective Corps Members register by PROXY. They should also remember the fingers used for their biometric capturing as this will be used for verification at the orientation camps. Those who cannot be verified with their biometric at the orientation camps will not be registered. Only prospective Corps Members who want their call-up numbers sent to them through SMS and wish to PRINT their call-up letters online are expected to pay the sum of Three Thousand Naira (N3,000.00) (see NYSC Portal on how to make payment). Prospective Corps Members who do not want to pay the N3,000.00 have the option of going to their institutions to check their call-up numbers and collect their call-up letters. All prospective Corps Members who had paid for the on-line registration before but were not mobilized need not pay again. A married female prospective Corps Member (whether locally or foreign-trained) should upload copies of her marriage certificate, evidence of change of name and husband’s place of domicile during registration. The orientation camps are not ideal for pregnant and nursing mothers. Prospective Corps Members in this category are therefore, to note that they will not be accommodated. Prospective Corps Members with serious health challenge should indicate their TRUE HEALTH STATUS during registration to enable concessional deployment for them.”

