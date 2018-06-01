The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the signing into law of the progressive Not Too Young To Run Bill in Abuja

This according to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi is indeed another promise kept by the President during his 2018 Democracy Day address and in the 2015 APC election manifesto.

The party also commended the efforts of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara under whose leadership the Bill was passed in the National Assembly and forwarded for presidential assent.

Encomiums were also poured on Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Youngstars Development Initiative (YDI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) who partnered to launch the “Not Too Young To Run” (NTYTR) campaign.

“We believe the massive support the Bill received particularly from APC members in the National Assembly speaks volume of the progressive ideals the Party continues to identify with and champion, irrespective of partisan considerations and interests.

“This is indeed a major milestone in advocacy efforts to ensure increased participation and inclusion of marginalised groups, in this case the youth in Nigerian politics. The youth comprise roughly half of the Nigerian population, it is only right that they take their rightful place within Party leadership structures and elective positions at all levels.

“We are confident that the new law will inspire a new thinking among many Nigerian youths pertaining their roles in elections and politics. Youths should not be used as disruptive elements, thugs and social media mobs, it is possible for young people to lead politically and occupy elective positions”, Abdullahi said.

Meanwhile, the APC has said that it is unfortunate that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen this very moment of victory for the youths to be “a killjoy and engage in its usual pettiness and unnecessary divisive politics over the Bill’s sponsor in the National Assembly.

“Our party is happy to share this victory with all Nigerians who desire to see a better future for our youths. However, we probably needs to be remind the PDP that it is still a minority in the in the National Assembly”.

It will be recalled that the PDP, after the bill was assented to, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan alleged that it was the party that initiated the bill before it was eventually assented to by the President.

The party which commended the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Tony Nwulu (PDP, Lagos state) said that in preparation for the passage of the bill, it had launched its “Generation Next Movement”, which has already put younger Nigerians at vantage positions to participate in elective positions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“In line with the ‘Generation Next Movement’, the rebranded PDP among other pro-youth incentives has since approved certain critical clauses and waivers so that the young people will actively vie for positions in the 2019 general elections.

“In line with our dream of providing enabling environment for youths participation in elections and governance, the PDP, after winning in 2019, will further lower the age qualification to entrench our vision that ‘whoever can vote can be voted for’, which is a global standard”, Ologbondiyan said.