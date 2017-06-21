The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons said it has arrested a 45-year-old woman, Rhoda Omorogie, alias Mama Bobo, for her alleged involvement in the trafficking of young girls from Benin to Europe.

The NAPTIP Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Josiah Emerole, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the operatives of the agency in Benin Zonal Command arrested the suspect in an early morning operation on Tuesday.

Emerole explained that Omorogie, a nurse by profession and an indigene of Oredo Local Government Area of Edo, was nabbed by the operatives at about 5 a.m at her residence located at No. 65 Osayande St. off Upper Sakponda Road, Benin City.

He said that the suspected trafficker had been in hiding since June 16 following the arrest of one of her gang members, Monday Ugbo while they also rescued three of their victims.

According to him, the “notorious trafficker’’ is presently in NAPTIP’s custody for interrogation.

The spokesperson stated that preliminary reports showed that Omorogie has over the years been involved in the recruitment of young women from Benin to other places including Europe.

He said the report also revealed that she was connected to the recruitment of the three victims that were rescued in Benin at the weekend.

Emerole quoted the Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Oka-Donli, saying that it is disheartening to see women involved in the “disgusting trade of human beings’’.

She however stressed the need for people to be more careful while dealing with traffickers.

