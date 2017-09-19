The Northern Governors’ Forum yesterday said measures had been put in place to avert reprisals in the region following alleged attacks on their kinsmen in Rivers State and parts of the East.

The assurance, which followed the recent killings in Oyigbo axis of the state, was given by the high-powered delegation led by the forum’s chairman and chief executive of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, during a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

Others in the team were Governors Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina); Aminu Waziri (Sokoto); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Shettima commended Wike for taking urgent steps to nip the conflict in the bud, informing that their visit was to solidarise with him.

“Governor Wike, we are proud of you. We are associating ourselves with you. Nigeria is greater than political differences. We belong to one political family and that is the Federal Republic of Nigeria .No interest should be bigger than it. You believe in the Nigeria project. For that, we remain eternally grateful, “ he said.

The Rivers governor had earlier reiterated that his administration would not allow any group to intimidate, harass or attack other Nigerians living in the state.

Also yesterday, the delegation took the assuring message to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House, Umuahia. Shettima told their host that they were in Abia State to thank him for rising to the challenge posed by IPOB and the subsequent military operation to douse the activities of the agitators.

He said the northern people were committed to the indivisibility of Nigeria, adding: “We are here to show solidarity.”

An elated Ikpeazu thanked the visitors, assuring them of the safety of northerners in the state and the entire region.

However, the Kaduna government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north have further reassured Igbos and other southerners of safety in the region.

The state government gave the assurance in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna. The Deputy National Chairman, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, reaffirmed the party’s stand on the unity of the country.

The Guardian