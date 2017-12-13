Northern Senators have kicked against the implementation of the 2014 confab report.

According to them, it is unfair to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of the conference convoked by a former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The senators said this yesterday in Katsina, adding that President Buhari was neither privy to the conference’s underlying philosophy nor primary objectives, therefore, was not obliged to implementing it.

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, NSF, Abdullahi Adamu, said this at the opening of a two-day retreat of the forum in Katsina.

He noted that, “The report is a fallacy borne out of ignorance and there is nothing radical about it.”

He said that though the report had treated restructuring extensively, “

Daily Post