A very bright morning suddenly turned gloomy and sad as news of the passing away of ace actress Moji Olaiya hit tabloids and social platforms across the globe.

Moji Olaiya, who was popular for her roles in movies like ‘Nkan Adun’, ‘Agunbaniro’, and ‘No Pains No Gain’, passed away in Canada two months after welcoming her second child.

We recall that in less than one month, the Yoruba movie industry has been hit by three deaths – Olumide Bakare, Pastor Ajidara and now Moji Olaiya.

Reports say the thespian passed on in Canada early today, after suffering cardiac arrest.

The incident happened two months after she gave birth to her second child.

CEO of Okiki Film Productions, Mr. Esan Sunday, confirmed her demise to The Nation on telephone amidst tears.

Source: Nation