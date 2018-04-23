Nokia 7 Plus smartphone was launched in February 2018. The phone comes with a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch.

The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 7 Plus packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3800mAh non removable battery. It measures 158.38 x 75.64 x 7.99 (height x width x thickness) .

The Nokia 7 Plus is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.