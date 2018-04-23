Nokia 7 Plus smartphone was launched in February 2018. The phone comes with a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch.

The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 7 Plus packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3800mAh non removable battery. It measures 158.38 x 75.64 x 7.99 (height x width x thickness) .

The Nokia 7 Plus is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

About Nokia

Nokia used to be one of the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturers but it fell behind with the advent of iPhone and Android smartphones. In 2014, Nokia’s Devices and Services division was sold to Microsoft. In 2016, Finnish company HMD Global bought a part of Microsoft’s feature phone business and has a licensing agreement that allows it to make smartphones under the Nokia brand.

 

Source: Gadgets

