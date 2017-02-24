While replying one of her followers who asked her not to allow people laugh at her over her failed marriage, actress Tonto Dikeh disclosed that her marriage to Olakunle Oladunni Churchill was based on gross lies/deceit, scam and many more darkness. She also said she treated so many STDs

“@best1stguy My love they can laugh,As long as I didn’t come out in a body bag.Am ok,No one knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage..If laughter is all they have then the karma that bite me awaits them all..Tnx for your love ❤️ Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on gross lies/deceit, scam & many more Darkness.. I loved the man no one begged me to,I take all the blame!”she wrote