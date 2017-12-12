The South-Africa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday, said it was optimistic that the party would win the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Mr Abbey Oguntuase, Interim Chairman of the party in that country, told Newsmen in Pretoria, South Africa, that the party had become stronger in spite the defection of some members.

He, however, called on the leadership of the party to remain focused and initiate programmes to make it stronger.

“We do not believe that the defection of the former vice president will affect the fortunes of the party.

“We think that the party is stronger and ready for the elections,” he said.

Oguntuase also urged the leadership of the APC not to be distracted by the opposition, saying the party would still form the national government in 2019.

“President Buhari remains our candidate and I do not see any candidate from the North beating him.

“If you want to test the popularity of Mr President, check out the crowd that welcomed him in Kano State two weeks ago,” he said.

Oguntuase also said that the Federal Government`s war against corruption was on course with the recovery of more than $2.8 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“I think it is in our interest as a country to support the Federal Government to win the war against corruption. We stand to reap the benefit,” he said.

