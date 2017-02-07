Speaking with Leadership in Kaduna at the weekend, Sani declared that no force will stop President Muhammadu Buhari and the north to seek a second term in the 2019 polls.

Sani opined that if Nigerians vote a weaker candidate against a strong person like Buhari who is serving under the toughest situation, Nigeria will collapse.

He further said the formation of mega party and alignment by politicians will not wrestle power as majority of Nigerians prefer Buhari to any other person.

Sani, who was also the spokesman of Northern Delegates for 2014 National Conference, said even though Buhari has his shortcomings, he is the best choice for Nigeria.

He berated some of the prophesies against the present government, saying it was done by religious commercial prophets to test the opinions of Nigerians for those who want to contest the next presidential election.

Sani said Buhari will finish his two term as majority of Nigerians still prefer him than any other person and added that the North has no better candidate than Buhari for now.

His words: “No oil country is doing well now all over the world.The GDP is going down. I believe the situation we are in now, if we choose a weaker person in 2019 as our president against a strong person like Buhari, Nigeria will collapse.

“I am not a politician but I m telling you. The situation needs a person like Buhari to continue.”

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Uche Madu, has said that no one can stop the Igbos from taking the rightful spot of the president come 2019.

Madu made the proclamation in a recent interview regarding pro-Biafra agitations and the controversy surrounding Igbo presidency.