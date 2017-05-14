Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has met with a musician, who was recently arrested and later released by the Department of State Services, DSS, William Chibuzo Mbah Prince for his alleged support for Biafra.

Prince, who was once declared by the DSS as “most wanted artiste” met with the IPOB leader in his hometown in Isiama Afara in Umuahia, Abia over the weekend.

The Spain-based musician was arrested and prosecuted for treasonable felony for his music which promotes the struggle for Biafra.

DSS had arrested Prince in the presence of his daughter and her two visiting foreign friends, when they arrived Nigeria from Spain at the car park of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja on 30th of January, 2017 and subsequently charged him for felony.

However, a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja discharged and acquitted Prince of the charge levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Balami M, who threw out the case, also warned the DSS against bringing such “meaningless charges” that only constitute a waste of the court time in the future against the accused.

He gave the ruling on the 21st of March, 2017.

But in some sets of photographs which surfaced online, Prince could be seen kneeling before the IPOB leader, who seems to be blessing the singer.