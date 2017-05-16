The Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu has been described as a man with a personal interest and self-egoism.
Grand patron of Biafran War veterans, Dr Ramas Asuzu who stated this also described Kanu’s activities as one that smacks of self-adulation, wondering why the euphoria of a hero since regaining his freedom.
According to Asuzu, “this was the way Chief Ralph Uwazuruike of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB started and ended up enriching himself and abandoning the struggle.
He noted that before Kanu would embark on the struggle, he should have consulted widely with Igbo leaders and seek their input rather than taking a plunge that has not yielded any result so far.
“Late Odumegwu Ojukwu fought for the course with his whole might, yet, the world powers deprived us that freedom.
“Though, Nnamdi Kanu started with a negative approach by abusing everybody through Biafra radio. Before such liberation journey, I think he should have consulted the elders. I don’t know if he actually did so, but as the grand patron of War veterans, I’m supposed to be on the roll.” Ramas stated.
The spiritual head of Igbo emancipation further lamented how Ndigbo have been losing out in the country’s power play warning that the actualization of Biafra is not the panacea to Igbo’s problem.
According to him, “I think the right of Ndigbo should have been the top priority of Kanu before the agitation for the Republic of Biafra.”
“I am warning that with the present position of the Country, Nigeria may likely disintegrate naturally, without shooting a bullet.
Source: Thebreakingtimes
