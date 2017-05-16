The Leader of In­digenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu has been described as a man with a personal interest and self-egoism.

Grand patron of Bi­afran War veterans, Dr Ramas Asuzu who stated this also described Ka­nu’s activities as one that smacks of self-adulation, wondering why the euphoria of a hero since re­gaining his freedom.

According to Asuzu, “this was the way Chief Ralph Uwazuruike of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB started and ended up enriching himself and abandoning the struggle.

He noted that before Kanu would embark on the struggle, he should have consulted widely with Igbo leaders and seek their input rather than taking a plunge that has not yielded any re­sult so far.

“Late Odumegwu Ojukwu fought for the course with his whole might, yet, the world powers deprived us that freedom.

“Though, Nnamdi Kanu started with a negative approach by abusing everybody through Biafra radio. Before such libera­tion journey, I think he should have consulted the elders. I don’t know if he actually did so, but as the grand patron of War veterans, I’m sup­posed to be on the roll.” Ramas stated.

The spiritual head of Igbo emancipation further lamented how Ndigbo have been los­ing out in the country’s power play warning that the actualization of Biafra is not the pana­cea to Igbo’s problem.

According to him, “I think the right of Ndig­bo should have been the top priority of Kanu be­fore the agitation for the Republic of Biafra.”

“I am warning that with the present posi­tion of the Country, Ni­geria may likely disinte­grate naturally, without shooting a bullet.