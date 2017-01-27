The Nigeria Labour Congress has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to come out and address the nation so as to dispel rumour about his death.

Since his trip to the UK, there has been rumour circulating about the president’s state of health and alleged demise although this has been refuted by his media aide.

In an interview with CNBC Africa, Femi Adesina who is the special adviser to the president on media and publicity said the claim about the president’s health was false and insisted he was on vacation in the UK.

The Punch however reports that Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson who is the general secretary of the NLC spoke on Thursday, January 26 urging the president to put the rumour of his death to rest by addressing the country.

He said: “In the social media, stories circulate without confirmation; I think that the easiest way is to talk publicly to the nation because the citizens are concerned about their leaders’ whereabouts.

‘If there are those who orchestrated rumours and they are not true, the easiest way is for him to reach out to Nigerians through a public appearance and a statement.

“Nigerians have a right to be certain about the health situation of their President and the people who orchestrate rumours and unsubstantiated reports, one would wish for him to call their bluff by publicly addressing the citizens.”

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) however said since Buhari has duly handed over to the vice-president, it was unnecessary to be talking about his state of health except he fails to return at the stipulated time.

Mr. Bala Kaigama who is the president of the TUC said there was no need to make noise about it as the president would come back.

“Why do we have to make noise about this? He is coming back; if he were to go and stay for a very long time, it is a different thing. If we have patience, he will come back. We are just being unnecessarily demanding.

“This is somebody who demanded a rest and he has handed over the government to the Vice-President. So our concern is how the VP is handling it; but it his health that has become the issue of the moment.

“But we should allow the old man to have his rest. It is normal for somebody of that age to need rest from time to time. If he goes to rest that does not mean that government will not work now. Let the old man enjoy his rest.

“If he does not come back on the day he is supposed to come, that is when can talk, but for now, let’s allow him to have his rest, why does he have to come and address us? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Ebenezer Oyetakin who is the executive secretary of the anti-corruption network said it was mischief to call on the president to address the nation.

“I do not subscribe to that. It smacks of mischief from such people. We are Africans. We have cultural discipline on some issues.

“He has done the appropriate thing by handing over to the VP as Acting President. Let us be patient and maintain a sense of decorum and respect to the institution of governance.”