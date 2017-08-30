UN Security Council strongly condemned the Aug. 25 ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) that flew over Japan, demanding a halt to further provocative actions.

The 15-member UN body, in a statement by the President of the Security Council after an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening, also condemned North Korea’s multiple ballistic missile launches.

“The Security Council demands that the DPRK not proceed with any further launches using ballistic missile technology and comply with resolutions” from 2006 to 2017.

The Council also that North Korea complied with the statements of the Security Council’s President of 2006, 2009 and 2012.

The Security Council demanded North Korea to suspend all activities related to its ballistic missile programme and in this context re-establish its pre-existing commitments to a moratorium on missile launches.

“The Security Council further demands that the DPRK immediately comply fully with all of its other obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions.

“This includes that it shall: abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and immediately cease all related activities.

“That it shall not conduct any further nuclear tests or any further provocation; and abandon any other existing weapons of mass destruction in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner.”

The Security Council further condemned the North Korea for its outrageous actions and demanded that it immediately ceased all such actions.

Members stressed that these North Korea’s actions were not just a threat to the region, but to all UN Member States.

The Security Council expressed its grave concern that North Korea, by conducting such a launch over Japan as well as its recent actions and public statements, deliberately undermined regional peace and stability and had caused grave security concerns around the world.

“The Security Council, resolute in its commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, emphasizes the vital importance of immediate, concrete actions to reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

“The Security Council calls on all states to strictly, fully, and expeditiously implement all relevant Security Council resolutions” including those from 2006 to date.

“The Security Council reiterates the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in North-East Asia at large.

“Council expresses its commitment to a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation, and welcomes efforts by Council members, as well as other States, to facilitate a peaceful and comprehensive solution through dialogue.”

Source: NAN