Nigerians have reacted to the news of President Buhari planned 2 weeks vacation to United Kingdom. A lot of people believe it is insensitive for him to travel for vacation few days after a Military jet mistakenly released a bomb on Rann IDP camp which killed over 50 persons and injured many more. Read some of their reactions below …

Culled from: http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/01/nigerians-reacts-to-president-buharis.html