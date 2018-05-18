EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu apparently fumbled on live television and Nigerians aren’t holding back.

Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu, may just have dropped another howler in the same week a video of IGP Idris stumbling through his speech became an internet sensation.

Magu was guest on a ChannelsTV breakfast program when host Maupe Ogun-Yusuf asked him a question bordering on forging the EFCC into a formidable institution as opposed to one that survives on the whims and caprices of the president of the day.

“To institutionalize the fight against corruption, it would seem that the EFCC is at the whims and caprices of whoever is at the helm of affairs, sometimes the president, sometimes it would be the person who is heading the EFCC at a point in time. How do you respond to those who say that we have not quite institutionalized the fight against corruption?” Maupe asked.

It was a question about the EFCC as an institution, but Magu interpreted the question to mean the gleaming new N24B EFCC edifice.

“I think the fact that we have been able to put this structure in place which has been slated for commissioning today and it has gone through three administrations in the EFCC plus me. It started from Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, then Farida Waziri and Ibrahim Lamorde and me I’m trying to complete…we have completed it. It shows we are building an institution.

“The EFCC has gone beyond individuals. I assure you we are doing our work without any manner of interference”, Magu answered.

Magu continues to refer to institution as building

At this point, Maupe was stunned. “Mr. Magu, are you comparing the building–physical structure—with the actual fight against corruption?”

She wanted Magu to know she was asking about an institution and not a building.

“No, the physical structure creates a better environment. It is better you stay in your own structure than occupying rented quarters to run the office. Please you need to go and see”, Magu doubled down.

“How does a building decide who you prosecute, how you prosecute the person, the manner in which you prosecute the person….”, a visibly startled Maupe wasn’t about to give up.

“We just need to move forward…you have a better working environment and this helps….” Magu trailed off.

He had made his point, but Nigerians are now having a laugh at his expense on Twitter…

Asked, how do you hope to build an institution in the fight against corruption? Magu: we just completed our new office, you need to see it. We have to move forward to a better working environment. Seems Magu may be dyslexic too, according to Dr. Joe. pic.twitter.com/33SaWxBTrE — i-stev (@IsiakaSteven) May 17, 2018

.@MaupeO asked 🎤 @officialEFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu about not instutionalising the fight against corruption. His response?

I think we should start conducting interviews in our local languages. E be like say the TURENCI thing is not working at all 🙈🙈🙈🙉🙉🙉🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/kmlLXYT3rz — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) May 17, 2018

Institutions 101, Ist Semester

Student: Magu

Topic: Sacred Cows

In February, Israeli police recommended dat incumbent PM,Netanyahu,be indicted for corruption. D Police Chief yonder does not wear lapel pins of d PM. An anti-corruption chief must not wear sacred cows on his chest. — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) May 15, 2018

What do you make of Magu’s ‘institution’ moment?

