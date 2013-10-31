Over the years, most foreigners have built negative superficial notion about Nigerian youths. They believe Nigerians engage in dishonest ventures or activities to earn a living. They feel young Nigerians cannot measure up to their contemporaries in other parts of the world. They view Nigerians as inveterate scammers, lacking core values and substance.

Sadly, some Nigerians have indeed justified the above ideas. Some have become quite famous for the least appealing reasons. Some have built atrocious reputations in prostitution, robbery, cultism, kidnapping, militancy, fraud and in religious and political scandals.

However, some young Nigerians have decided to re-write the badly written profile of Nigerians with their innovations and achievements. They have chosen to prove by their actions that they are not intellectual invertebrates and serial failures. These groups have embarked on a tasking journey refusing to acknowledge environmental barricades, leadership defects and financial set-backs. Their unflinching zeal has ensured the pen for writing these stories does not run dry of ink.

In recent years, some young Nigerians have journeyed on the path of success, becoming models to their peers from other nations of the world. In education, medicine, engineering, sports and entertainment, most young Nigerians have, by their achievements, sent critics and skeptics to re-evaluate their beliefs; shaking the foundation of the age-long ugly tag of shame and failure. They have become eloquent testimonies that Nigerians are not stereotypical losers but high-flyers in any chosen field of endeavor.

One of such ambitious young Nigerian is Kingsley Obinna, a student of Mathematics at Michael Opkara University of Agriculture. Kingsley is from Abia state and has built a radio-controlled helicopter by himself at home. It weighs 2.6kg, and has the ability to hover, fly forward, backwards, left and right. They can also auto-rotate in case of any power failure

In an exclusive interview with Emmanuel G. Onofua, Kinsley elucidated the process he went through to achieve the feat.

What/who inspired you to embark on this project?

I have always had an avid interest in aerodynamics. But I was actually inspired by Orville and Wilbur Wright. In case you happen not to be in the know of the aviation history. They are the two American brothers, inventors, and aviation pioneers who were credited with inventing and building the world’s first successful airplane and making the first controlled, powered and sustained heavier-than-air human flight, on December 17, 1903.

I was actually interested in airplanes but resented a runaway. So the requirement of a runaway for aircrafts, made me shift my interest to VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) machine, of which the helicopter falls into the category.

As with other VTOL machines, the intricacies and complexities was enough to put me on the turn-back path, and off course, it did.

However, after reading about the exploits of Igor Ivanovich Sikorsky, the Russian American aviation pioneer in both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, who successfully designed and flew the world’s first practical helicopter. I had a rethink.

Somehow in the long run, but unknowingly, I instinctively developed an undying spirit to build anything called a helicopter. Thus, I embarked on building a home-built helicopter; despite the fact I was going to run into several problems. How I managed to acquire the grit is something that beats me; but I was able to build one.

How many times have you tried to build a helicopter?

As it is the case with building anything for the first time, there are bound to be a lot of trials and errors. This fact, led me to build several versions. Many were unsuccessful, but they all helped to show me I had found out a particular method that wouldn’t work. I had had to keep on modifying my designs, until I got to know what actually worked for me. The little problem in this mechanical world is that no matter how hard you read the concept, there is still a broad line between theory and the practical world. This is because, the theory aspect, places you in a virtual world of 100% efficiency and zero loss. So to build anything based on this virtual world would be shrouded in failures. To answer your question, this is the third time I am building a helicopter.

How did you get the materials you used?

Due to the lack of materials needed to promise success for so far-reaching enterprise. I had to fabricate some of the materials I used. Like the tail rotor drive system and the body were fabricated. Some materials were meant for other purposes, but were converted and modified to suit my purpose. Like the Bell-Hiller CCPM rotor head, the main rotor blades, an HP computer printer brushed motor, the tail shaft drive, one-way bearing, the tail rotor variable pitch controller, the tail boom etc. were all converted from what they were originally meant for. Some materials like the digital servos, the rotor head, shafts, bearings, blades, gyros, receiver, transmitter, electronic speed controller, brushless motor, lipolymer batteries and chargers, were donated to me by some NGOs

How long did it take you to get to this stage?

I started experimenting on helicopters since 2011. My first project demanded I work seven hours daily, for five months. Being the first, it took me a very long time to build. However, I needed a transmitter, receiver and servos to properly fly it. This problem grounded the helicopter, and prevented its completion.

The second one was in 2012. It took less time to build than the earlier version. I had decided to bypass the problems I earlier had, building my first helicopter, by using a transmitter and receiver meant for an airplane. Although the chances were rare, I intended to modify its features to suit my fixed pitch helicopter, even if the flight would last only five minutes. I built it up to a certain stage, but I couldn’t afford to continue, due to financial constraints. I eventually left the project temporarily.

In March 2013, between the first and second week, I resurrected the project for the third time. I decided to build a 450 size helicopter so as to keep costs within tolerable limits.

I began building the helicopter with the intention of completing it in a month or so. However, I ran into problem with the proper motor to use. I had to modify a HP computer printer motor. The modification was done by unwinding the manufacturer’s copper wire coil, and replacing it with a copper wire, with a thickness twice as large as the manufacturer’s copper wire. This allowed the motor to use up twice more current, thus running faster and developing more power.

What were the major set-backs you had in the process?

The major set-backs I had in the process so far, was virtually lack of capital, unavailability of needed materials, tools and proper working atmosphere.

When do you intend to build something bigger?

As soon as I get a sponsor, I shall build something bigger, like a four-passenger chopper.

What are your futures plans concerning your work?

I intend to build a man-carrying sized helicopter, with lots of safety features and redundancy. What I mean is, having a backup sub-system that takes control in case of emergency; reducing in-flight maintenance, building the helicopter based on proven technological facts, having all system operate in such a way that failure of one system wouldn’t render other systems inoperable or avoid an abort of the mission; reducing interface to reduce the chances of something going wrong and rigorous structural stress test.

What message do you have for those who are trying to build something like this?

Firstly, they should get their facts right before actually trying to build a helicopter. They should have a lot of patience. The intricacies of a helicopter have a sure tendency of undermining a builder because there are so many precision setups involved. If these problems become enormous, the builder can give up in frustration. So they should be patient and observant when building it.