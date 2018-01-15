The 22-year-old who had her baby while serving a one-year jail sentence, was sent to jail after she stole a dress in her neighborhood and was caught wearing same dress.

Behind Bars Initiative who shared the story of the Nigerian single mother, wrote;

22 YEARS OLD BUKOLA FREED FROM PRISON AFTER ONE YEAR, DISOWNED BY PARENTS.

She just left prison yesterday after one year. She’s22yrs, had the baby inside the prison. She has been disowned by her parents, her siblings don’t want to see her. I had to send a Volunteer, a Yali Network member to help bring her down to Delta State.

WHAT TOOK HER TO PRISON?

she has the habit of stealing things that are not even valuable (Please Don’t Judge Her), She steals and still uses what she stole in the neighborhood. One morning, she stole a dress and was caught wearing same dress. Police was called which led to the arrest and then charged to court and later convicted.