The 22-year-old who had her baby while serving a one-year jail sentence, was sent to jail after she stole a dress in her neighborhood and was caught wearing same dress.
Behind Bars Initiative who shared the story of the Nigerian single mother, wrote;
22 YEARS OLD BUKOLA FREED FROM PRISON AFTER ONE YEAR, DISOWNED BY PARENTS.
She just left prison yesterday after one year. She’s22yrs, had the baby inside the prison. She has been disowned by her parents, her siblings don’t want to see her. I had to send a Volunteer, a Yali Network member to help bring her down to Delta State.
WHAT TOOK HER TO PRISON?
she has the habit of stealing things that are not even valuable (Please Don’t Judge Her), She steals and still uses what she stole in the neighborhood. One morning, she stole a dress and was caught wearing same dress. Police was called which led to the arrest and then charged to court and later convicted.
As an ex Awaiting trial inmate, i have carefully examined her and found out her case is spiritual.
She will be staying with me for a while for Rehabilitation
Her Baby Emmanuel of 10months needs a caring home to stay
She need a home and family as the people that brought her into this world have disowned and denied her.
Do you wish to contribute to her full rehabilitation, please contact me or Raji Oluwatobi 07066526581
Please help us share this post and If you know her family, help us talk to them to accept her back and help re-integrate her back (Picture consent granted for easy identification).
#NOTE She was pregnant before she was remanded in Prison.
Prince Gwannishu Harrison
07035477575, 09068773333
