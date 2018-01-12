Nigerian man weds 7 days after announcing his search for a wife on Facebook

Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu married Sophy Ijeoma 7 days after meeting her on Facebook

Just 7 days after Facebook user Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu announced that he was searching for a wife on the social media platform, he has walked down the aisle with a woman he met online, Sophy Ijeoma.

Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu’s Facebook post announcing his search for a wife read;

“Am of age to and I am ready to say I do and am wasting no time. Send in your applications. The most qualified will be married on January 6, 2018. Application closes 12mid night, 31/12/2017.

Am serious about this oh and don’t say you did not see it on time. Goodluck.”

His would be wife who indicated interest in the post, told Chidi to send her a DM (Direct Message). Fast forward to 7 days later, they are traditionally married.

Chidimma Obodoechina Amedu and Sophy Ijeoma held their traditional marriage and shared photos online. Their exchange read;

‘ Considering your application now. 60% ready’

Sharing photos from his wedding, Chidimma wrote;

“Thank you guys for coming. It was a success story. Congrts Mr & Mrs Chidi and ijeoma Amedu. Others thought I was joking when I made the post that I needed to get married to any girl I would meet in few days from that day. Jokingly posted vacancy advert. She jokingly commented saying she was interested and on 6/1/18 I got married by Igbo tradition to my one in town egg. Congrts ij-Obodo. UDI gave me and I paid. Hahaahha”

This is coming after a Nigerian bride, Kassandra Okafor, took to social media to disclose how she came out of a toxic relationship, only to meet her husband who she got married to under a month; a fulfillment of her mother’s dream of getting married in 2017 alongside her younger sister.

Here are more photos from Chidimma and Ijeoma’s wedding below;

Big congrats to the couple.

