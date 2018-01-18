A Nigerian lady, Faith Amadi has taken to Instagram to reveal how she lost her virginity to gang rapists and attempted suicide 4 times.

She also dropped a piece of advice to people who despair. Read below…

“My doctor once told me I may not live to be 21, I was 18 then. I had acute liver inflammation and ruptured appendicitis with hypoglycemia. .i laughed,

If I could survive, an accident that left me in a wheelchair and crutches for a year at about 10 years old,

Survive the emotional, physical, mental and spiritual pain of loosing my virginity at 17 to gang rape and repeated molestation by trusted family friends .( well they said i could never be happy or loved by anyone except them, 😁😁😁😁😁 I wish they could See Me Now)

Survive a sudden blindness causes by an unexplained spike in my blood sugar

Survive four suicide attempts( caused by the above) , the last an overdose of drugs which led to the liver inflammation.

Then I can survive anything.

Needless to say, by a miracle I survived the appendectomy and my liver healed perfectly. My mom thinks I am a cat with nine lives, a girl after God’s heart. After constantly being in and out of the hospital , facing near death situations , I can confidently say, I am not your everyday kind of girl. I have never been normal, but who needs normal when I can be abnormally me. I know i am made to break records, I do it everyday. Your future is not tomorrow, it’s in the victories of everyday. You are not your past, you are whom ever you think you are. Think wisely about yourself, for if you say you are a queen, a queen you are. Our journey in life will take different paths, respect your experiences and grow with them. It’s not always rosy, afterall even roses have thorns.”