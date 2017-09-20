Amina Yuguda is a news presenter on local network Gotel Television, who specialises in reporting high-profile news stories, including the Boko Haram insurgency.

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014. Ms Yuguda said her win was a “huge honour”.

“I was overwhelmed with joy. Storytellers have always had an important role in Africa… this is what defines us.

“Today journalists are taking on that responsibility.

“With little or no formal education, my countrymen can hold their own in a variety of topics, including the Trump presidency in America, North Korea’s defiance, Russia’s foreign relations under Putin, and more.” Amina YUguda said.