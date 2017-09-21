The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that the number of people using the internet in Nigeria decreased in the month of July 2017. The number of users declined from 91,629,066 in June 2017 to 91,450,252 in July 2017, a decrease of 178,814, according to a report by NCC.

The telecommunications industry regulator made this known in its monthly internet subscribers’ data fact sheet, which is published on its website. The figures revealed by the NCC represent internet users on both Global System Mobile (GSM) and Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) networks. The drop in users has been attributed to a number of conditions which include the drop in a number of subscribers of major telecoms companies.

The stats showed that out of the 91,450,252 internet users in July 2017, 91,419,943 were on GSM networks, while 30,309 users were on CDMA networks. It also noted that GSM service providers lost 178,814 internet customers in July 2017, while CDMA operators retained their 30,309 subscribers.

When looking at the number of subscribers the stats showed that MTN had 31,863,373 subscribers browsing the internet in the month under review, recording an increase of 172,303 subscribers, as against 31,691,070 in June. Globacom had 26,912,061 customers surfing the net in July 2017, revealing a decrease of 271,941 users from the 27,184,002 that surfed the internet on the network in June 2017. Airtel had 20,549,596 internet users in July 2017, showing an increase of 414,179 customers from 20,174,089 recorded in June 2017. While 9mobile had 12,056,241 customers who browsed the internet in July 2017 – a decrease of 493,355 users from the 12,549,596 it recorded in June 2017.

While the battle for market supremacy between the telecoms companies in Nigeria continues to rage on, the number of internet users will likely fluctuate over the next few months.

I.T News Africa