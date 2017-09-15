The Nigerian Army says it will go ahead with its planned military operation in the South-east.

The army, in a statement issued at about 12:42 a.m on Friday, advised Nigerians not to misunderstand the statement by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu which gave the impression that it was withdrawing its troops from the exercise codenamed “Operation Python Dance II.”

“It’s not true that we are withdrawing the troops,” the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said in the statement.

The Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikpeazu, had said on Thursday that the army from Friday would commence a gradual withdrawal of troops from the streets of Abia.

“This (the governor’s remark) should not be misconstrued as withdrawing of troops earmarked for Exercise EGWU EKE II,” Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said, adding that “The General Officer Commanding 82 Division has not said such thing.”

The army said the exercise will commence as scheduled and would run till the end of the year.

“Members of the public especially in the areas where the exercise will take place are please enjoined to go about their lawful businesses.

“We wish to also state that we would not allow any individual or group to jeopardise the conduct of the field training exercise through unlawful or criminal activities,” the army said.

The army appealed to Nigerians to support the exercise which it said was part of its constitutional duties.

It promised that the troops “would conduct themselves in the best professional manner, abide by the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct in line with requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” during the exercise.

Source: The Breaking Times