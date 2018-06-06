The Nigerian Army on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 debunked media reports (not The News Chronicle) titled ‘NIGERIAN ARMY LAUNCHES ISLAND PROJECT IN LAGOS’, where the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was alleged to have set the ball rolling for the initiative located off Banana Island Lagos State.

The write-up further alleged that the project, under the auspices of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), is contracted to Van Oord and Julius Berger with Dauraf International Limited as developer.

However, contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army in a statement signed by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations has said that, the Nigerian Army Properties Limited was established by the authority of the Army Council to cater for the housing needs of the Nigerian Army personnel.

“It is pertinent to state at this point and to put the record in its proper perspective that, the Chief of Army Staff while on Operational visit to Lagos State uses the opportunity to visit the Banana Island Lagos and not flagging-off of the project as insinuated by the guardian newspaper and the social media online publication.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army wishes to state that the writer has only succeeded in exhibiting his complete lack of knowledge about the said project and its administration. The Nigerian Army therefore calls on the authority of The Guardian newspaper to advise the reporter to cultivate the habit of verifying facts as well as balancing his report before rushing to the press. The management of The Guardian newspaper is requested to tender an unreserved apology to the Nigerian Army through the same medium or be ready to face legal action”.