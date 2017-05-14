Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika, on routine patrol, yesterday, arrested a suspected fleeing top Boko Haram terrorist, named Bala Ibrahim, aged 30 years at Fika.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement said preliminary investigation shows that the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State and currently under interrogation.
”Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Yuga on blocking position, following a tip off from well meaning individuals, ambushed and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers at Mundu village”, the statement added.
”The suspects, Yahaya Auta, aged 25, Salisu Lawal, aged 20 years, Umar Mohammed, aged 18 years and Samaila Abubakar were found to be in possession of 1 Locally made Six Loader Single Barrel Gun.
“They were also found with
1 empty Cartridge, 2 machetes, a Knife, 2 mobile telephone Handsets, 2 packets of Tramadol tablets and the sum of Three Hundred and Sixty Naira, while on their way to commit crime”.
All suspects are currently being further investigated.
Source: Dailypost
