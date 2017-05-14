Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika, on routine patrol, yesterday, arrested a suspected fleeing top Boko Haram terrorist, named Bala Ibrahim, aged 30 years at Fika.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement said preliminary investigation shows that the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State and currently under interrogation.

​”​Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Yuga on blocking position, following a tip off from well meaning individuals, ambushed and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers at Mundu village​”, the statement added.​

​”​The suspects, Yahaya Auta, aged 25, Salisu Lawal, aged 20 years,​ ​Umar Mohammed, aged 18 years and Samaila Abubakar were found to be in possession of 1 Locally made Six Loader Single Barrel Gun​.

“They were also found with​

1 empty Cartridge, 2 machetes, a Knife, 2 mobile telephone Handsets, 2 packets of Tramadol tablets and the sum of Three Hundred and Sixty Naira, while on their way to commit crime​”​.

​All suspects are currently being further investigated.

Source: Dailypost