Time of friendly game, TV stations that will broadcast Everything you should know about the Nigeria Vs Serbia friendly game.

After their 1-0 win over Poland in a friendly game on Friday, March 23, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, March 27 play another warm-up game, this time, against Serbia.

These friendly games are warm-up games ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have already left Wroclaw where the match against Poland held and are already in London for the game against Serbia .

Time of Nigeria Vs Serbia

The game will kick off at 8:00 pm, Nigerian and London time.

Where to watch Nigeria Vs Serbia

Football fans in Nigeria will be able to watch the game cable television station, SuperSport.

In a press statement from MultiChoice Nigeria, Managing Director, John Ugbe, the game will be on DSTV and their sister platform GOTV.

“As the official broadcast partners of the Nigerian Football Federation, we are ensuring that our subscribers do not miss out on the international friendlies, which presage the World Cup tournament in Russia,” Ugbe said.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Nigeria players Goalkeepers Uzoho, Ezenwa, Akpeyi Defenders Shehu, Ebuehi, Aina, Echiejile, Idowu, Awaziem, Ekong, Balogun, Omeruo, Eze Midfielders Onazi, Ndidi, Ogu, Agbo, Joel Obi, Etebo, Agu Forwards Musa, Iheanacho, Simon, Moses, Ighalo, Iwobi, Okechukwu, Ajayi

Junior Ajayi could be handed his Super Eagles debut against Serbia as Oghenekaro Etebo may be ruled out owing to a minor injury.

Source: Goal.com