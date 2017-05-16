The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced plans to commence oil exploration in the Chad Basin, which was recently liberated from Boko Haram. It said its decision is based on the assurance of the military that the area is now fully liberated.

As reported by the local Premium Times, Saidu Mohammed, the NNPC’s chief executive officer in charge of Gas and Power, revealed that light and heavy duty exploration equipment were already being deployed to the area.

He said oil exploration is slated to start by year’s end.

During a visit with Borno governor, Kashim Shettima, in Maiduguri, Mohammed said he sympathised with the government and people of the state over the devastation caused by insurgents on the state.

“We are here in Borno to express our full alignment to the ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement process by government in all the liberated communities,” he said. “Therefore, NNPC wants to appeal and seek where it can come in and assist, because, the rate of devastation is worrisome.

“We are also in the state to inform you that in the next six weeks, we are going to redeploy our team of experts back to Maiduguri to resume oil exploration with better technology in the Lake Chad Basin,” he added. “This is necessary with our renewed efforts in harnessing, oil, gas and power to increase the economy of the nation, in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in job creation and economic diversification.”

Source: Neweurope.eu