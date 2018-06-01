In furtherance of its determination to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Nigeria and other countries in the world is set to commemorate the first United Nations Day for Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, The News Chronicle can authoritatively report.

Dennis Etim Nyang Mbekwe, Technical, Research and Publishing Officer, APUDI Institute for Peace Studies and social rehabilitation (APIS) in an exclusive chat with The News Chronicle informed that activities are in top gear for the commemoration of the day on June 27, 2018.

APIS in partnership with Connected Development (CODE), Initiative for Harmony, West African Network Against Small Arms (WANSA) and other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) have been said to have commenced plans to sensitise the public about the MSME as a means to eradicate poverty from the society.

“Some of our NGO partners have told us that they will be celebrating partners that have excelled in business, they will be given an award.

“We will want to see your product and services, we are very much interested in the story because it could really inspire a lot of young people to begin to think of getting involved and we use to tell people that, one thing about running your business, it comes as an inspiration.

“That is what gives you the courage and boldness to say you can start up because you have helped somebody by sharing the story of how they started, that is what we are planning for that day”, Mbekwe said..

APIS is also a department under University of Abuja under a PPP arrangement, with core competence in research that involves conferences and seminars, and has become an academic hub for publishing papers.