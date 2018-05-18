Nigeria Police reacts to video of IGP Idris struggling to read speech

The Nigeria Police has reacted to the viral video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at an event in Kano.

In the footage, IGP Idris, who was in Kano on Monday to commission the Police Technical Intelligence unit in the state, stammered consistently as he struggled to pronounce words.

The clip stirred up reactions online as some Nigerians described the development as ’embarrassing and a shame to the Nigeria Police Force’.

Reacting, the force on its official Twitter page 24 hours after the video was released, shared a video of the IGP fluently reading another speech.

They accompanied it with a list of the schools he attended.

“IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni attended; St. Paul Primary Sch. Sokoto,

“Govt Secondary School Farfaru, Sokoto, ABU Zaria (BSc Agric Economics), University of Maiduguri (LLB),

“NIPSS Kuru Jos and Author “Security and Justice, the Pathway to Peace & Reconciliation in Nigeria,” the force listed.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had earlier said the video was doctored by mischievous persons.

Source: Dailypost