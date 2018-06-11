…The Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), designed to be 5,660km long

Nigeria and Morocco had just signed three agreements, which include a regional gas pipeline that will see Nigeria providing gas to countries in West Africa sub-region that extend to Morocco and Europe.

Garba Shehu in a press statement said the signing of the agreements were witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and King of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, following a meeting between the two African leaders that focused on strengthening economic relations in gas resource development, global investments and agricultural training and management.

He further said “the feasibility study of the agreement on the pipeline, which was signed by the Group General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Farouq Said Garba, and Mrs Amina Benkhadra, Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbon and Mines, will be concluded by July 2018.”

“The construction of the pipeline will be phased and based on increasing needs of the countries crossed, and Europe, for the period of 25 years. The Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), designed to be 5,660km long, will reduce gas flaring in Nigeria and encourage diversification of energy resources in the country, while cutting down poverty through the creation of more job opportunities.”

“The NMGP will further encourage utilisation of gas in the sub-region for cooking, and discourage desertification.”

“The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh and his Moroccan counterpart, Mr Aziz Akhannouch, signed a cooperation agreement on vocational training and technical supervision, which will enhance skills on better management of agricultural outfits in Nigeria.”

Reuters also confirmed that “Morocco and Nigeria will launch a front-end engineering design (Feed) to involve countries that will be crossed by the pipeline in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and to determine the amount of gas available for export to European off-takers.”

“This phase also provides for assessing the financial cost and seeking funding from development banks, the joint declaration.

“The project is conducive to economic integration in the region and will help West African countries meet their energy needs as well as boost Nigeria’s export potential to Europe, ONHYM and NNPC.”

“During the same event, Morocco’s phosphates giant, OCP, signed an agreement with Nigerian’s Sovereign Investment Authority to build an industrial platform for the production of ammonia and derivatives.”

You will recall that the President left the country yesterday, 10 June, 2018 on a 2-day Official visit to Morocco hosted by King Mohammed VI.